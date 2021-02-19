Asia-Pacific (APAC) CAD Software Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2024

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) computer-aided design (CAD) software market reached $2.3 billion and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2019­–2024). The market is growing due to the increasing usage of CAD in the automotive and packaging industries, and an increasing number of startup companies. CAD involves the use of computers for analyzing, creating, and simulating designs in order to generate technical documentation. This technology is used by architects, engineers, and designers for visualizing concepts.

When geography is taken into consideration, China was the largest APAC CAD software market during the historical period, accounting for 31.9% of the regional revenue in 2018. The reason for this is the growing number of engineering universities and the expansion of the media & entertainment and automotive industries in the country. The highest CAGR is expected to be recorded by India during the forecast period due to the growing demand for CAD software from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries.

The popularity of CAD software in the automotive industry is one of the major driving factors for the APAC CAD software market. The requirement for high-quality components is increasing significantly in the automotive industry in APAC. Because of this, auto part buyers are also trying to focus on the quality of their products. In addition, numerous connected cars are predicted to be on the roads in the coming years, due to which automobile designers are becoming more inclined toward using advanced solutions supported by CAD software for developing error-free products.

Another major factor leading to the growth of the APAC CAD software market is the surging adoption of the software in the packaging industry. Due to technological advancements, the complexity of designs in the packaging machinery has increased. This has resulted in the growing adoption of CAD software by engineers and designers to increase the efficiency and throughput. Through simulation and communication control tools, the software enables engineers to provide unconventional modeling. Furthermore, the software is also being increasingly utilized in the industry because of the rising demand for smart packaging.

A major trend being observed in the APAC CAD software market is the rising adoption of mobile CAD. The software is made accessible on mobiles through an application which allows the users to edit, view, and share their designs. Mobile CAD enables engineers to create 3D models and drawings of products, in addition to allowing them to improve efficiency and productivity through design execution. Moreover, engineers can easily solve problems on the shop floor itself by using mobile CAD.

Hence, the proliferation of CAD usage in the packaging and automotive industries because of an increase in the demand for innovative and more efficient products is leading to the growth of the market.

