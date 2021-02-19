Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market Research on Technology Advancements 2020

Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service market is expected to register a CAGR of 45% over the forecast period 2020 – 2024.

The Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, salesforce.com, inc., SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, H2O.ai, Baidu Inc, SAP SE among others.

Scope of the Report:

Artificial Intelligence as a Service is a third party offering of artificial intelligence (AI) outsourcing. AI as a service allows enterprises to experiment with AI for various actions without large initial investment extremely low risk. Experimentation empowers the sampling of multiple public cloud platforms to test different machine learning algorithms. Different AI provider platforms offer a number of styles of machine learning and AI that can be integrated with an organization’s AI needs since organizations need to evaluate features and pricing to see what works for them and what doesn’t.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Highest Share

– In recent years, AI technology has been increasingly adopted in the BFSI industry, primarily to enhance operational efficiency and enable rich consumer experience. AI is at the forefront of all innovations and will continue to remain so in 2019-2020.

– In the BFSI industry, AI is mainly used as chatbots, algorithmic trading, fraud detection, and customer recommendation. Banks, such as RBS, are implementing chatbots, which is likely to compel other financial institutions to invest in similar technology. As a result, it is expected to create demand for AI-based solutions, which, in turn, is expected to boost the investment by the industry players, thereby, fostering the market growth, over the next six years.

– Artificial intelligence in finance can act as a powerful ally when it comes to analysing real-time activities in any environment. The accurate predictions and forecasts that it provides are based on multiple variables, vital to business planning.

– For Instance, a US leasing company, Crest Financial, used artificial intelligence on the Amazon Web Services platform and immediately saw a significant improvement in risk analysis, without facing any deployment delays associated with traditional data science methods.

– Artificial Intelligence can also provide a faster, more accurate and unbiased assessment of a potential borrower, at a lower cost, by accounting for a wider variety of factors, which leads to a better-informed, data-backed decision.

– For example, Automobile lending companies in the U.S. have reported success with AI for their lending activities as well. A report by Zest Finance shows that atop auto lender in the US was able to cut losses by 23% annually bringing AI on board.

The key insights of the Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

