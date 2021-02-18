Saturated Polyester Resins Market Global Outlook 2020-2025 :Arkema, Covestro AG, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, and CIECH SA.

Saturated Polyester Resins Market Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020-2025 ,The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Saturated Polyester Resins including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Saturated Polyester Resins investments from 2020 till 2025.

The saturated polyester resins market is partially fragmented with the top players accouting for a small chunk of the market. Some of these major players include Arkema, Covestro AG, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, and CIECH SA.

The market for saturated polyester resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the market is the growing demand from the packaging industry. However, high processing and manufacturing cost is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– By application, powder coatings dominated the market, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

– Technological advancements and emerging applications are likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

