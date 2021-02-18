Insulated Concrete Form Market Research Outlook 2020-2025 |ICF Tech Ltd., BASF SE, Airlite Plastics Company & Fox Blocks, Amvic Inc., and Logix

Insulated Concrete Form Market Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020-2025 ,The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Insulated Concrete Form including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Insulated Concrete Form investments from 2020 till 2025.

Competitive Landscape :

The market for Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) is consolidated among the top five players accounting for a large chunk of the market. The major players of the market include ICF Tech Ltd., BASF SE, Airlite Plastics Company & Fox Blocks, Amvic Inc., and Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd, among others..

Market Overview

The market for insulated concrete form (ICF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13%. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the growing demand for hi-rise residential buildings. However, high cost assosciated with ICF is likely to restrain the market.

– Demand for energy-efficient buildings is also likely to boost the demand for ICF during the forecast period.

– Increasing promotion and awareness of ICF among both manufacturers and consumers is likely to act as an opportunity for the market growth in future.

– North America accounted for the highest market share in ICF market globally and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

