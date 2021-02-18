High Performance Coatings Market Extensive Growth Emerging Factors on Demand, Revenue, Precise Outlook 2025

Global High Performance Coatings Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global High Performance Coatings market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the High Performance Coatings market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The high performance coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The Global High Performance Coatings market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Akzo Nobel NV, Daikin Industries Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Metal Coatings Corp., Toefco Engineered Coating Systems Inc., Endura Coatings LLC, Beckers Group, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, The Sherwin-Williams Company, AFT Fluorotec Ltd, The Chemours Company, Hempel Group among others.

Scope of the Report:

One of the major factors driving the market studied includes increasing construction activities in the United States and Asia-Pacific. Solvent-based adhesives are being phased out to reduce VOC emissions; this is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– By end-user industry, the building and construction industry is expected to witness the highest demand for high performance coating during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Building & Construction Industry

– High performance coatings provide the following qualities, such as exceptional corrosion protection, abrasion resistance and high resistance to impact, excellent chemical and thermal resistance, extreme durability and strength, and it also contributes to the aesthetics as well.

– The global construction sector is expected to expand in real terms, by an annual average of 3.2% in the coming decade, to a nominal value of more than USD 6.0 trillion.

– The rapid increase in population, in regions of developing nations, is expected to give a rise in demand for residential construction, which, in turn, augments the usage of high performance coatings.

– The key areas of expected growth are social infrastructure, schools, hospitals, government accommodation, water, defense infrastructure, and water resources.

– In the non-residential construction, the major growth was witnessed in healthcare, commercial, and office buildings. The investment in transportation, communication, and power infrastructure has also witnessed growth in the forecast period. All these factors are expected to improve the demand for the studied market.

