Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Revenue 2020-2025 :BASF SE, 3M, Covestro AG, INEOS, and Arkema SA

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin investments from 2020 till 2025.

Competitive Landscape :

The ABS market is partially fragmented with the presence of many players in the market. Some of these major players include BASF SE, 3M, Covestro AG, INEOS, and Arkema SA, among others.

Market Overview

The market for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. A major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand from the automotive and transportation sector. However, low compatibility in applications involving high temperature is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The automotive and transportation industry dominated the market, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Innovative applications and products are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries like China and India.

Influence of the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin market report:

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

