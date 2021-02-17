Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Demand and SWOT Analysis by 2025 :Evonik Industries AG, Panasonic Corporation, Dow, LG Hausys Ltd

Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020-2025 ,The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Vacuum Insulation Panel including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Vacuum Insulation Panel investments from 2020 till 2025.

Competitive Landscape :

The vacuum insulation panel market is fragmented in nature, with numerous players holding an insignificant market share, to affect the market dynamics individually. Some of the major players in the market include Evonik Industries AG, Panasonic Corporation, Dow, LG Hausys Ltd, and OCI Company Ltd, among others.

Market Overview

The market for vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) is expected to register a CAGR of around 5.5%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the robust demand from the construction industry, and adoption of VIPs for automated storage and retrieval across the world. On the flipside, high cost for non-standard sizes, and heavy weight of the panels are likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– By structure type, the flat segment dominated the market. It is expected to grow during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is driven by the design flexibility and ease-to-manufacture attributes of flat panels.

– Increasing stringent regulations promoting the energy-efficient materials, and R&D initiatives to introduce automated panels, with an aim to reduce VIPs cost, are likely to provide opportunities for the market studied, during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, owing to the robust demand for VIPs from the construction, as well as logistics and warehouse industries.

