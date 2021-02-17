Robotics Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Demands 2020-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Robotics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Robotics investments from 2020 till 2025.

The robotics market was valued at USD 39.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Robotics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like ABB Ltd, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Staubli International AG, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation, Comau SpA, Adept Technologies Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Maxar Technologies Ltd (Mda Corporation) among others

Scope of the Report

The global robotics market is segmented by type, end user, and region. By type of robots, the market studied is segmented into industrial robots and service robots. Industrial robots are majorly used in the manufacturing industries. Service robots assist human beings, typically by performing tasks. The types of service robots considered in the scope are professional and personal robots. Further, these robots cater to specific applications in particular industries. For instance, industrial robots serve well in the automotive, food and beverage, electronics, metals and mining, plastic and chemical industries. Service robots are used for logistics, military and defense, healthcare, public relations, exoskeletons, construction, household, entertainment, and agriculture. Software solutions offered by vendors, for operating or gathering data from robotic systems, are not considered in the scope of the study.

Key Market Trends

Service Robotics to Register Highest Growth

Factors like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers is driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies like KUKA(healthcare subsidiary Swisslog) are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslogs Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like the transport of medicines and other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy.

The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. Moreover, with the proliferation of e-commerce, the need for automated warehouses is increasing. Kiva and Mobile industrial Robots(MiR) are prominent companies among other startups that are innovating in the warehouse robotics space.

Fully automated solutions are providing huge opportunities for warehouse purposes. For instance, MiRs warehouse robot, MiR 500, a flexible- easy-to-program robots equipped with a laser-scanning technology and lifting capacity of 1,102 lbs and a speed of about 4.5 mph, is designed to automate the transportation of pallets and heavy loads throughout a warehouse. New innovations apart from the laser technologies in warehouse robotics are being led by the startups. For instance, inVia Robotics, a California based startup is developing warehouse cobots, that can work right alongside humans.

Asia -Pacific to Hold Major Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of industrial robots throughout the region. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of robotics, owing to the massive deployment in the countrys dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sector. As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the regional robotics market. For instance, India plans to invest in military robotics, and by 2023, the country is preparing to deploy advanced robotic soldiers. Also, a New Delhi-based company is building robots for the Indian Army.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Robotics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

