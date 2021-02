Retail Intelligence Market Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 – 2028

Retail Intelligence Market: Overview

The retail industry has undergone a rapid transformation over the past few years and continuous development of new technologies is expected to strengthen the retail sector in the coming years. The introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics is driving the growth of the retail intelligence market. These technologies are integrated with retail systems to enable retailers to predict competitive pricing as well as gain insights using analytics solutions. The development of e-commerce and increased technological investment in emerging regions such as North America and Asia Pacific are creating significant demand for retail intelligence.

Retail intelligence solutions help marketers measure the impact of their retail-delivered marketing campaigns. Retail intelligence streamlines the customer data generated in retail and creates usable insights for marketers and retailers. It also offers a variety of solutions to retailers such as competitive intelligence, assortment intelligence and promotional insights. These competitive intelligence solutions help in comparing prices and assortments with those of competitors and offer the best solutions to gain customer traffic. Also, with the help of predictive analytics tools, retailers are able to boost their sales and margins. The increase in the adoption of advanced tools in the retail sector is boosting the growth of the retail intelligence market. As both online and offline retailers are dealing with a massive amount of customer data, companies are using business intelligence tools to remain competitive in a cut-throat retail market.

Retail Intelligence Market: Dynamics

Competitive intelligence helps retailers compare prices and assortments with those of competitors, which is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the retail intelligence market. Also, real-time pricing and product assortment optimization using predictive analytics tools enable retailers to increase their sales and margins. This factor is highly contributing to the growth of the retail intelligence market.

On the other hand, the lack of a skilled and proficient workforce is a crucial factor hampering the growth of the retail intelligence market.

The adoption of pricing intelligence across verticals has helped retailers track and analyze retail competitive insights, which is one of the latest trends in the retail intelligence market.

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Segmentation

The retail intelligence market can be segmented on the basis of solution, end use industry and region.

Segmentation of the retail intelligence market on the basis of solution:

Pricing Intelligence

Competitive Intelligence

Assortment Intelligence

Promotional Insights

Geomarketing

Retail Analytics

Category Management

Others

Segmentation of the retail intelligence market on the basis of store type:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Segmentation of the retail intelligence market on the basis of end use Industry:

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Apparel & Footwear

Mass Merchant

Specialty Retailers

E-Commerce

Automotive

Computer Electronics

Others

Global Retail Intelligence Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global retail intelligence market are Upstream Commerce, TC Group Solutions, ShopperTrak, DataWeave Software Pvt. Ltd., Streetspotr GmbH, Trax Retail, Retail Solutions, Inc., Wiser Solutions, Inc., Retail Intelligence AG, CART, Springboard and EnsembleIQ, Euclid, Inc., etc.

