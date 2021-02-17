Global Vehicle Camshaft Market 2019 – 2024

Vehicle Camshaft is an important engine component in an automobile, from a technical standpoint, a Vehicle Camshaft fulfills the function of converting rotatory motion of crankshaft to oscillating motion of follower, through a cam profile. The camshaft uses lobes (called cams) that push against the valves to open them as the camshaft rotates; springs on the valves return them to their closed position. This is a critical job, and can have a great impact on an engine’s performance at different speeds.

Scope of the Report:

The vehicle camshaft market is very concerted market; the revenue of top nineteen players accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The players mainly are ThyssenKrupp, MAHLE, Kautex Textron (CWC), Seojin Cam and Precision Camshafts. ThyssenKrupp is the largest player; its revenue of global market exceeds 23% in 2017. The next is MAHLE and Kautex Textron (CWC). There are mainly three type product of vehicle camshaft market: Cast Camshaft, Assembled Camshaft and forged Camshaft.

Geographically, the global vehicle camshaft market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, India and other The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is China and North America.

The worldwide market for Vehicle Camshaft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3190 million US$ in 2024, from 2750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Vehicle Camshaft in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

