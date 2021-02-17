Global Binocular Hand-Held Slit Lamp Market 2019 – 2024

Hand-held slit lamp is a kind of portable ophthalmic instrument. Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp allows the user to examine patients who cannot comfortably sit at a larger slit lamp, including paediatric, wheelchair-bound, or bed-ridden patients. It can be easily reassembled for more traditional joystick/headrest operation.

Scope of the Report:

Global Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp sales volume is valued at 19483 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 34000 Units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.21% between 2017 and 2025.

Haag-Streit, Shin Nippon (Rexxam Co.Ltd), Kowa and Keeler (Halma plc) are the top production value share spots in the Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp market in 2017. Haag-Streit dominated with 25.51% production value share, followed by Shin Nippon (Rexxam Co.Ltd) with 12.16% production value share and Kowa with 9.05% production value share.

On the basis of region, Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp is more popular in Asia than America, particularly in China. Europe is the largest market segment of Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp, with a consumption market share nearly 27.39% in 2017, followed by China with a consumption market share nearly 26.18% in 2017.

Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp used in industry including Hospital, Community Health Service Organizations, etc. Report data showed that 48.29% of the Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp market demand in Community Health Service Organizations in 2017.

As a substitute for desktop Slit Lamp, there is no enough driving force for long-term observation. In particular, relevant policies have been introduced. For example, in 2016, optical shops in China must be equipped with slit lamp microscopes.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp market will still be a market of fierce competition.

The worldwide market for Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 86 million US$ in 2024, from 62 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Binocular Hand-held Slit Lamp in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

