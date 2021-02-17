Forage Sorghum Seed Market Growth and Rising Demand in Agriculture Sector 2020-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Forage Sorghum Seed including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Forage Sorghum Seed investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Forage Sorghum Seed market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.3% over the forecast period.

The Forage Sorghum Seed market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Allied Seed LLC, BrettYoung, AgReliant Genetics, LLC, S&W Seed Company, Nuseed, Agricol, Hancock Farm & Seeds Co., UPL, Corteva Agriscience, Barenbrug Holland BV, Blue River Organic Seed, AMPAC Seed, Klein Karoo Seed Marketing, PGG Wrightson (Australia) Pty Ltd, Bayer AG among others

Scope of the Report

For the purpose of this report, the seeds of sorghum used as forage have been considered. The report does not cover other applications of seeds. Only commercial seeds are taken into account for estimating the global market, and not the farm-saved seeds. The companies in the forage sorghum seed market industry operate mostly in B2C format. Companies which procure and process the raw sorghum seeds and sell it through various distributions are considered. The report defines the market in terms of end-users, who procure sorghum seeds for forage purpose only.

Key Market Trends

Demand For Meat, Dairy And Poultry Products

The main industries using sorghum are animal feed manufacturers, alcohol distilleries, and starch industries. Only rainy-season sorghum is used for industrial purposes. The sorghum varieties available in the United States are completely tannin-free. As a result, sorghum can be used in poultry diets with only minor changes to the other dietary ingredients. In developing countries, such as India and Indonesia, sorghum is produced on a commercial basis and is used exclusively as an animal feed, either in the domestic market or in the export destinations. According to FAO, global animal products production was low in the year 2010 and reached 176.02 million ton. Over the years, the market has shown a consistent increase leading to 189.43 million ton of production in the year 2014. Sorghum forage is mainly used for feeding livestock. The continuous increase in the production of animal products has resulted in the demand for more feed to rear them. The rising demand for animal products in the global commodity market and the higher prices in the international markets are encouraging farmers to take-up sorghum forage cultivation.

United States Dominate the Global Market

The US forage sorghum seed market was valued at USD 18.97 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.90 million by 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The United States cornered largest share, accounting for 84.8% of the total North American forage sorghum seed market in 2018. A steep fall in the sorghum seed sales was observed, especially during the period 2015-16. This is primarily attributed to severe drought conditions, while the production ramped up in the latter part of 2016, and hence the demand for forage sorghum seed increased drastically. According to statistics provided by United States Department of Agriculture(USDA) over the period of 2016-18, the contribution of major sorghum producing states in the United States such as Kansas and Texas accounted for nearly 60% of the sorghum seed sales in 2018. The United States is one of the major exporters of sorghum silage, and China, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Korea are the top five export destinations for the product. Thus, the rising export demand of the grain sorghum, especially from the massive Chinese feed industry, is expected to boost forage seed sales from the commercially operated sorghum forage farms in the country. Allied Seed, LLC, S&W Seed Co., and Legend Seeds are few major market players offering a huge lineup of forage sorghum seeds in the United States market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Forage Sorghum Seed Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

