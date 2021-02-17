Cloud MFt Services Market Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Cloud MFT Services Market: Market Overview

The cloud MFT services market is one of the fastest growing market and it helps businesses to transfer files inside an enterprise or between multiple enterprises. Growth of cloud computing services and massive competition between the corporate entities are few of the major growth factors of cloud MFT services market. Continues innovations and adoption of advanced technologies is fuelling the growth of cloud MFT services market. Apart from this, in recent past it has been observed that most of the enterprises are adopting innovative enterprise applications for business transformation.

Furthermore, enterprise are also moving towards the advanced data transfer technologies in order to secure enterprise data. Such factors are towering the growth of the cloud MFT services market worldwide. In addition, penetration of digital technologies in various industry verticals such as retail, BFSI, automotive, healthcare, and others are the key growth factor of cloud MFT services market and these factors are also anticipated to create potential demand for the cloud MFT services market in near future.

Managed file transfer is a type of software that allows the transfer of files inside an organization or between multiple organizations. The cloud MFT services means, deployment of MFT software over the cloud. The cloud MFT services is a fast, secure, reliable, and a transparent way of exchanging files, with additional features such as tracking and monitoring. As a result, one can discover the loss of data from a specific point, and also receive an acknowledgement after successful completion of a file transfer process. With the advent of digitalization, companies are becoming heavily dependent on the successful transmission of digital files bearing critical information.

Cloud MFT Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

Continuous innovations in cloud computing services and increasing penetration of digital technologies in various industries are expected to impel the growth of cloud MFT services market. Enterprise mobility is also a major growth factor of cloud MFT services. Growing concern for safety and security of enterprise information is anticipated to propel the growth of cloud MFT services market globally. In addition to this, the rising awareness regarding cost and flexibility benefits of cloud-based deployment services, and the rapid enhancement being achieved in the field of data security are granting cloud MFT services an upper hand.

However, the major challenge faced by the cloud MFT services providers are integration of new technologies within existing infrastructure. High deployment cost of the cloud MFT services is also the barriers in the cloud MFT services market. In addition, interoperability problem and information security are some of the major challenges for the cloud MFT services providers. In addition to this, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hinder the growth of cloud MFT services market.

Cloud MFT Services Market: Segmentation

The global Cloud MFT Services market can be segmented as:

Cloud MFT Services Market Segmentation by Service Type:

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Cloud MFT Services Market Segmentation by Vertical:

IT & ITES

Healthcare

Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Telecom

Others

Cloud MFT Services Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Cloud MFT services market include IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Axway Software, Citrix ShareFile, Accellion, Software AG, Wipro Ltd., Coviant Software, Saison Information System, Tibco Software, and other Cloud MFT services solution providers.

