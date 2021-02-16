Whey Protein Ingredients Market Demand, Trends, Size Reach 18300 million US$ by 2025, CAGR 9.0%

Whey products improve texture, enhance flavor and color, emulsify and stabilize, improve flow properties and dispersibility in dry mixes, help extend shelf-life and exhibit a range of other properties that increase food product quality. Whey proteins are high-quality proteins naturally found in dairy that can increase the nutritional value of dairy foods, bars, smoothies, sauces, dips and more. Whey protein ingredients include whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, hydrolyzed whey protein and so on.

The Key Players are Arla Foods, Agropur Cooperative, Glanbia PLC, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Lactalis Ingredients, Valio, Foremost Farms, DMK Group, Leprino Foods, Euroserum, Devondale, Murray Goulburn, Hilmar Cheese Company, Carbery Group, Milk Specialties, Westland Milk Products, SachsenMilch and so on. Among them, Arla Foods, Agropur Cooperative and Glanbia PLC are the leaders.

The global Whey Protein Ingredients market is valued at 9200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whey Protein Ingredients market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Whey Protein Ingredients Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market

Whey Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

– Whey Protein Concentrate

– Whey Protein Isolate

– Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

– Demineralized Whey Protein

Whey Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

– Foods & Beverages

– Personal Care and Cosmetics

– Infant Nutrition

– Animal Feed

– Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– Europe

– China

– Japan

– Southeast Asia

– India

– Central & South America

Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market Report including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market status, size, outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries.

Moreover, whey protein concentration is regulated by the addition of denatured powder to provide balanced nutrition for the infants. In addition, these ingredients reduce hepatic cholesterol levels among the elderly. Growth in popularity of whey supplements among youngsters and emergence of whey protein-based pediatric milk formulations coupled with advancements in production technologies are some of the key factors that drive the market growth.

Whey protein ingredients are globular proteins isolated from whey-the liquid material obtained as a by-product of cheese production. Consumers are embracing these ingredients for high protein content as compared to soy, egg, and other milk-based proteins. Whey proteins are consumed globally as dietary supplements owing to various health claims associated with them. For instance, whey protein is generally used to improve lipid profile glucose levels and insulin response, thereby promoting arterial stiffness and a reduction in blood pressure.

This report presents the worldwide Whey Protein Ingredients Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

