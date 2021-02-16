Specialty Chemicals Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2020 to 2025

The Specialty Chemicals Market report provides realistic and purposeful details of the Specialty Chemicals market, that assist you in promoting ideas with research-based factors. It offers in-depth data, refines variations of the worldwide Specialty Chemicals market to help you in deciding the final strategy. It’ll conjointly facilitate to achieve the expected market position. The Specialty Chemicals market research may be a united outcome of intakes from trade consultants with perception, the expertise of Specialty Chemicals industry and qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The market for specialty chemicals is expected to register a CAGR of around 4%, during the forecast period.

The Global Specialty Chemicals market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like 3M, AECI, Afton Chemical, Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Archroma, Arkema Group, Ashland, Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems, Baker Hughes Company, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Buckman, Chevron Corporation, Clariant, Corteva, Covestro AG, DIC Corporation, Dow, DSM, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Ecolab, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Flint Group, FMC Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Halliburton, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Infineum International Limited, Kemira, KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., LafargeHolcim, LANXESS, Lonza, MAPEI S.p.A., Merck KGaA, NIPSEA GROUP, Nouryon, Nutrien Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., Procter & Gamble, RPM International Inc., SABIC, Schlumberger Limited, Sika AG, Solenis, Solvay, Syngenta, The Chemours Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Venator Materials PLC, Veolia, W. R. Grace & Co., Wacker Chemie AG, Yara among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product portfolio, production plants, market pricing, sales footprint, target customer types, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Specialty Chemicals market.

Product Benchmarking: Benchmarking of most selling variant of all leading companies on the basis of major technical parameters.

Scope of the Report:

The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the robust growth of construction activities, especially in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & African regions, and the growth of oil exploration and production activities. On the flip side, increasing environmental regulations and decreasing fossil fuel reserves are the restraints hampering the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends:

Paints and Coatings Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– The paints and coatings segment dominated the share in the specialty chemicals market. The growth of the segment is extensively driven by the robust performance of the construction industry, across the world.

– The Asia-Pacific and the Middle Eastern regions are expected to witness huge demand for paints and coatings, owing to significant investments being made into the construction sector.

– In Asia-Pacific, the growth of the construction sector is majorly driven by rising in residential construction projects, in order to meet the accommodation requirements of the growing population.

– The Middle East & African region, on the other hand, have been witnessing a huge rise in industrial and institutional construction. The Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, have been trying to expand its tourism, healthcare, and manufacturing industry, with an intention to reduce their economic dependence on the oil and gas industry.

– Besides, increasing renovation projects in North America and the recovery of construction activities in Europe are likely to drive the growth of the global construction industry.

– Hence, all such favorable trends in the global construction sector are expected to drive the demand for, and growth of, the paints and coating market, during the forecast period. This is expected to drive the demand for specialty chemicals.

