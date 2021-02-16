Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Highlights, Clinical Reviews, Research Report 2020

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Laboratory Proficiency Testing including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Laboratory Proficiency Testing investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Laboratory Proficiency Testing market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.3% over the forecast period.

The Laboratory Proficiency Testing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., FAPAS (A Division of Fera Science Limited), LGC Limited, Merck KGaA, NSI Lab Solutions, QACS Ltd, Trilogy Analytical Laboratory and Waters Corporation among others

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, laboratory proficiency testing determines the performance of individual laboratories for specific tests or measurements and is used to monitor laboratories performance.

Key Market Trends

Chromatography Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

By Technology, the market has been segmented into a polymerase chain reaction, immunoassays, chromatography, spectrometry, and other technologies. Chromatography is used to carry out difficult separations like amino acid sequencing or pollutant separations. There are several advantages associated with chromatographic testing such as improved safety, reliability, and transparency of the pharmaceutical supply chain by testing the strength, purity, quality, and potency of a drug product are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

North America dominates the Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market

The North American market is driven by multiple factors such as rising awareness regarding the availability of superior quality laboratory proficiency testing programs along with the favorable regulatory scenarios, which support the growth of this market. Furthermore, developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada have skilled professionals, which drives the market. North America is a hub for pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, water & environment, and cosmetics industries. Hence, global laboratory proficiency testing is projected to surge in the forecast years.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

