Hydrogen Cyanide Market Rising Trends, Demand and Business Outlook 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global hydrogen cyanide market is expected to register a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied include huge demand for manufacturing of sodium cyanide and potassium cyanide and increasing usage of hydrogen cyanide for the production of Adiponitrile. Highly toxic nature of hydrogen cyanide is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– Its use in production of chelating agents in untapped markets is likely to act as opportunities in the future.

The prominent players in the global Hydrogen Cyanide market are :

Air Liquide, Hindusthan Chemicals Company, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Evonik Industries, INEOS, Ascend Performance Materials, Triveni Chemicals

Growing Usage in Adiponitrile Application

– A considerable part of the hydrogen cyanide produced is used in adiponitrile application as a precursor for polyamide production.

– Adiponitrile (ADN) is used almost exclusively in the manufacturing process of hexamethylene diamine (HMDA), of which 92% is used to make nylon 6,6 fibers, and resins.

– Nylon 6,6 is one of the most versatile engineering thermoplastics. Owing to its excellent balance, mechanical strength, ductility, and thermal resistance, it is an ideal substitute for metal in various applications. It is easy to modify nylon 6,6s properties using fillers, fibers, internal lubricants, and impact modifiers.

– There has been a rapid growth in demand for nylon from several industries, including automotive, textile, and electronics. Thus, with the increasing usage of nylon, the demand for adiponitrile is expected to grow rapidly.

– This, in turn, is expected to boost the market for hydrogen cyanide from adiponitrile application, over the forecast period.

Growing Demand from India in the Asia Pacific Region

– India is one of the major consumers of hydrogen cyanide in the Asia-Pacific region. India is a growing economy and holds great potential for future market opportunities.

– The countrys government has been taking initiatives to attract FDIs in the manufacturing sector, to make India a manufacturing hub.

– Textiles and apparels production in India has been growing since the past few years, owing to the demand from the growing population. Owing to the increasing government initiatives and investments in the textiles sector, the production of textiles in the country is increasing significantly.

– India is well endowed regarding most of the minerals. The country produces nearly 87 minerals, including four fuel minerals, ten metallic minerals, 47 non-metallic minerals, three atomic minerals, and 23 minor minerals (including building and other materials).

– Owing to the increasing demand for the adiponitrile in nylon 6-6 production, coupled with the increasing usage of sodium cyanide in the mining industry, the demand for hydrogen cyanide in the production of adiponitrile and sodium cyanide is expected to increase in the country over the forecast period.

– Additionally, countries, such as China and Japan, are also contributing a major share in the Asia-Pacific hydrogen cyanide market and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

