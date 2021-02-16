Global Superconducting Cables Market 2019 – 2024 | Analysis By Top Key Players Like Nexans, AMSC, MetOx, STI and Others

Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822767

Scope of the Report:

The global installation production of superconducting cables increased from 5624 meter in 2013 to 8295 meter in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. In 2017, the global superconducting cables market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Nexans, AMSC and Furukawa Electric are major manufacturers of this industry. Nexans is a global leader. In 2017, the installation production of Nexans was 1327 meter, and the company holds a share of 16%. In Europe and the United States, Nexans, AMSC and STI are the market leader. Furukawa Electric, SEI and SuNam are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology and they move it underground, out of site and out of harm’s way. In 2017, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 4881, and it will reach 11690 in 2024; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 58.84% in 2017 and will be 58.88% in 2024. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials.

These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is limited. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry.

The worldwide market for Superconducting Cables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Superconducting Cables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nexans

AMSC

MetOx

Furukawa Electric

STI

Bruker

Fujikura

SEI

SuNam

SHSC

Innost

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: YBCO Cables, Bi-2212 Cables, Bi2223 Cables, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Grid and Smart Grid, Industrial Applications, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Superconducting Cables product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Superconducting Cables, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Superconducting Cables in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Superconducting Cables competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Superconducting Cables breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Superconducting Cables market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Superconducting Cables sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald