Global Healthcare Furniture Market 2019 – 2024 | Analysis By Top Key Players Like Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth Inc and Others

Healthcare Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for healthcare use. Healthcare furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well.

Scope of the Report:

The Healthcare Furniture market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue in 2016.

With increased focus on urbanization, the Healthcare Furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The worldwide market for Healthcare Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Healthcare Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth Inc

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Wieland

TMC Furniture

Knoll

MedViron

Flexsteel

Norix Group

Krug

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Bed, Chair, Cabinet, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital, Home, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Healthcare Furniture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Healthcare Furniture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Healthcare Furniture in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Healthcare Furniture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Healthcare Furniture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Healthcare Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Healthcare Furniture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

