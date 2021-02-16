Dried Grape Market Study: An Introduction to Fundamental Charting

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Dried Grape’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Graceland Fruit (United States)

Sunbeam Foods (Australia)

Murray River Organics (Australia)

Australian Premium Dried Fruits (Australia)

Angas Park (Australia)

Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (United States)

KBB NUTS (India)

Three Squirrel (China)

The cultivation of grapes has been increased substantially from the last few decades. Grapes are mostly used for fresh consumption and wine preparation. However, the dried form of grapes called raisins, currants, and sultanas are also popular among the people. This can be attributed to the health benefits associated with raisins consumption. Raisins are mostly used for raw consumption; they also used in beverages, cooking, among other purposes. The dried grapes market is expected to gain huge demand during the forecast period with the highest CAGR.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Currants, Sultanas, Raisins), Application (Household, Commercial), Packaging Type (Bagged, Canned, Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales {Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Others}), Dried Grapes Variety (Seed-less dried grapes, Seed-bearing dried grapes)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Consumer Shifting Towards Healthy Snacks

Market Growth Drivers: Increased Production of Grapes Worldwide

Rising Popularity of Dried Grapes as Healthy Snack Owing to its Heath Benefits

Restraints: Fluctuating Raw Grapes Prices

Opportunities: Merchandising of Dried Grapes on Online Platform

Challenges: A High Labor Cost

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Dried Grape market.

market. In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Dried Grape various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

