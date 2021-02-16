Deep Learning Chipset market 2019 – globaly market size, analysis, share, research, business growth and forecast to 2026 | Alexa Reports

“In this report, global Deep Learning Chipset Market will reach 12044.99 Million USD by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 38.88%

The global Deep Learning Chipset market was valued at 870.56 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 12044.99 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.88% during 2017-2025.

Deep learning technology is driving the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and has become one of the hottest topics of discussion within the technology world and beyond. Given the rate at which deep learning is progressing, some industry observers are predicting it will bring about a doomsday scenario, while others strive for a time when the technology can transform business processes and create new business models through scalable, more efficient automation and predictive capabilities. The current market climate is ripe for innovation in hardware in general, and chipsets more specifically.

Deep Learning Chipset can be divided into five categories: GPUs type, CPUs type, ASICs type, FPGAs type and other types. GPUs type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 79.68% in 2017, followed by CPUs type, account for 11.31% and ASICs type account for 6.56%. The chipset market today is led by graphics processing units (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs), but during the coming years there will be an expanded role for other chipset types including application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and other emerging chipsets.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Deep Learning Chipset market, while the EU is the second sales volume market for Deep Learning Chipset in 2016.

In the industry, NVIDIA profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Intel and IBM ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 26.72%, 20.57% and 12.56% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The Players Mentioned in our report are NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, CEVA, KnuEdge, AMD, Xilinx, ARM, Google, Graphcore, TeraDeep, Wave Computing, BrainChip.

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market: Product Segment Analysis

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Others

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market: Application Segment Analysis

Consumer, Aerospace, Military & Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Deep Learning Chipset market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Deep Learning Chipset market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Deep Learning Chipset market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

