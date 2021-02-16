Construction Project Management Software market 2019 global industry size, share, forecasts analysis, company profiles, competitive landscape and key regions 2026 available at Alexa Reports

“In this report, global Construction Project Management Software Market will reach 1652.58 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 9.93%

The global Construction Project Management Software market was valued at 1029.54 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1652.58 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.93% during 2017-2022.

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Construction Project Management Software can be divided into three categories: Installed-PC type, Installed-Mobile type and Cloud Based type. Installed-PC type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 65.25% in 2017, followed by Cloud Based type, account for 27.11% and Installed-Mobile type account for 7.64%.

The market size share of global Construction Project Management Software in General Contractors use, Building Owners use, Independent Construction Managers use, Sub Contractors use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 45.01%, 25.82%, 8.46%, 11.33% and 9.39% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Construction Project Management Software in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Construction Project Management Software market has the most promising sales prospects in General Contractors use.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of construction project management software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 28% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 27%, and China is followed with the share about 19%. USA, Australia, Canada, UK and China are now the key developers of construction project management software. There are some vendors with poor quality products, and the Chinese market is still led by the local vendors by the share more than 50%. But the high-quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

Global Construction Project Management Software Market Report 2019 presents an in-depth assessment of the Construction Project Management Software including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Construction Project Management Software investments from 2019 till 2026. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

Construction Project Management Software Market Report give depth study of current situation of the industry. Construction Project Management Software Manufacturers are valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint, Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend, CMiC, Sage, Co-construct, Jiansoft, e-Builder, Yonyou, MyCollab, Jonas, Jinshisoft, Microsoft, Fieldwire, GLODON, RedTeam, eSUB, Other.

Global Construction Project Management Software Market: Product Segment Analysis

Installed-PC Software, Installed-Mobile Software, Cloud-based Software

Global Construction Project Management Software Market: Application Segment Analysis

General contractors, Building owners, Independent construction managers, Sub-contractors

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Construction Project Management Software market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Construction Project Management Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Construction Project Management Software market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

