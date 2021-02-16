Calcium Hydroxide Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players -CARMEUSE, Graymont Limited, Lhoist, Hydrite Chemical, and Mississippi Lime Company

Calcium Hydroxide Market Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020-2025 ,The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Calcium Hydroxide including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Calcium Hydroxide investments from 2020 till 2025.

Competitive Landscape :

The calcium hydroxide market is a partially fragmented market with the top players accounting for a small share of the market. Some of the major companies of this market include CARMEUSE, Graymont Limited, Lhoist, Hydrite Chemical, and Mississippi Lime Company, among others.

Market Overview

The market for calcium hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the growing investment in the United States construction sector. However, the increasing adoption of renewable sources for power generation in utility plants, as they avoid the need for flue gas treatment, is expected to restrain the market growth.

– Wastewater treatment industry dominated the market globally, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the strict drinking water regulations in Europe.

– The latest developments in FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) technology result in higher efficiency. This is expected to act as an opportunity in the coming future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption coming from China and followed by India.

