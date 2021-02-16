BOPP Synthetic Paper Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2026 via These Industry Trends Report

“In this report, In the last several years, global market of BOPP Synthetic Paper developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8%. In 2016, global revenue of BOPP Synthetic Paper was about 156 M USD, the actual production is about 79 K MT.

Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.1% over 2017-2022. The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics. It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionary, fast food, and vegetables.

BOPP Synthetic Paper is application in Label and Non-Label. The proportion of BOPP Synthetic Paper used in Non-Label was about 58.8% in 2016.

Asia region was the largest supplier of BOPP Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 53.2% in 2016. North America was the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 41.3% in 2016.

Asia was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following Asia, Europe was the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29% in 2016.

Market competition is intense. Yupo, Nan Ya Plastics are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Yupo, Nan Ya Plastics, HOP Industries, American Profol.

Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market: Product Segment Analysis

Coated Synthetic Paper, Uncoated Synthetic Paper

Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market: Application Segment Analysis

Label, Non-Label

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global BOPP Synthetic Paper market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall BOPP Synthetic Paper market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key BOPP Synthetic Paper market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

