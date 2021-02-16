Azimuth Thrusters Market Million-Dollar Business Is About to Get a Reboot

In this report,global Azimuth Thrusters Market will reach 757.82 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 1.93%

In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, global Azimuth Thrusters production revenue market scale was from 1200.19 million USD decreased to $ 775.72 million USD. It is estimated to reach 688.86 million USD by 2017 and 757.82 million USD by 2022, with the CAGR of 1.93% in terms of revenue over the period 2017-2022.

An azimuth thruster is a configuration of marine propellers placed in pods that can be rotated to any horizontal angle (azimuth), making a rudder unnecessary. These give ships better maneuverability than a fixed propeller and rudder system.

Azimuth Thrusters can be divided into three categories: Diesel Engine Azimuth Thrusters type, Electric Azimuth Thrusters type and other types. Diesel Engine Azimuth Thrusters type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 52.78% in 2017, followed by Electric Azimuth Thrusters type, account for 28.91% and other types account for 18.31%.

The consumption market share of global Azimuth Thrusters in Tugboat use, Offshore Support Vessel use, Ferries use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 40.98%, 32.95%, 11.14% and 14.93% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Azimuth Thrusters in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Azimuth Thrusters market has the most promising sales prospects in Tugboat use.

Our research center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Azimuth Thrusters revenue market, accounted for 71.31% of the total global market with a revenue of 491.24 million USD in 2017, followed by Japan, 19.63% with a revenue of 135.21 million USD.

At present, the manufactures of Azimuth Thrusters are concentrated in Europe and Japan. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 72.89% in 2016. The following areas are Japan, China and the USA. The global leading players in this market are Rolls-Royce, SCHOTTEL Group, Niigata Power Systems , Cat Propulsion, Brunvoll, etc.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Rolls-Royce, SCHOTTEL Group, Niigata Power Systems, Cat Propulsion, Brunvoll, Kawasaki, Steerprop, W?rtsil? Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ABB Marine, Voith Turbo, NGC, Masson Marine, Hydromaster, VETH PROPULSION, Wuxi Ruifeng Marine.

Global Azimuth Thrusters Market: Product Segment Analysis

Diesel Engine Azimuth Thrusters, Electric Azimuth Thrusters, Others

Global Azimuth Thrusters Market: Application Segment Analysis

Tugboat, Offshore Support Vessel, Ferries

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Azimuth Thrusters market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Azimuth Thrusters market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Azimuth Thrusters market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

