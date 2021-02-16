Adipic Acid Market Demand Analysis To 2025 Lead By-Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS, DowDuPont

Adipic Acid Market Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020-2025 ,The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Adipic Acid including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Adipic Acid investments from 2020 till 2025.

Competitive Landscape :

The adipic acid market is fragmented. The major companies include Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS, DowDuPont, and Solvay, among others.

Market Overview

The market for adipic acid is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied include the growing electronics market in China and Japan, rising use in the personal care and pharmaceutical industry, etc.

– Stringent environment regulations regarding the production process are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Rising awareness of bio-based adipic acid is likely to act as an opportunity in the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, Japan, etc.

