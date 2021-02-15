Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Size 2019: Demand Drivers, Growth, Market Size Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Electric water heaters having two-way control capabilities with the grid are known as grid interactive water heaters (GIWHs). Energy storage in a GIWH proves to be economical, as its function is similar to a battery energy storage system, but at a much lesser cost. Typically, water usage in the residential sector, which holds the maximum share in the global GIWH market, is higher during mornings and evenings. As GIWH allows water to be heated as and when surplus power is available from the grid, it provides flexibility to the electric supply system and ensures cost savings. In addition, these heaters are a cost-efficient option even at the consumer end, as they pay for the surplus load rate, which is generally cheaper than the normal price. The global GIWH market is segmented based on end-user and geography. The key end-users identified in the report are residential and non-residential segments. The following exhibit represents the current market scenario and future projections of GIWH in each end-user segment.

Owing to the rising population and the economic growth, the demand for energy will highly increase. Emerging economies such as China, need high energy due to their rapid industrilization. Technavio’s market research report has identified growth in energy consumption as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the grid-interactive water heater market in the coming years. With the high energy requirement more renewable energy sources are coming online is bound to significant impact on the consistency of the electricity. Increased consumption of electricity will lead more renewable power to come online which will increase the load of the grid and GIWH provides demand-side flexibility which stabilizes the grid. Owing to the increased consumption of energy, the grid-interactive water heater (GIWH) will witness growth.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the GIWH market throughout the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the investments in the residential commercial sector. The demand from the Latin countries and the US is very high due to which the grid enabled water heater market is witnessing strong growth in the region.

The global Grid-Interactive Water Heater market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Grid-Interactive Water Heater volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Grid-Interactive Water Heater market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Grid-Interactive Water Heater in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Grid-Interactive Water Heater manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Steffes

Vaughn Thermal

Great River Energy

HTP (Everlast)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

80 Gallon Capacities

100 Gallon Capacities

119 Gallon Capacities

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Grid-Interactive Water Heater

1.1 Definition of Grid-Interactive Water Heater

1.2 Grid-Interactive Water Heater Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Grid-Interactive Water Heater Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 80 Gallon Capacities

1.2.3 100 Gallon Capacities

1.2.4 11Chapter Nine: Gallon Capacities

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Grid-Interactive Water Heater Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Grid-Interactive Water Heater Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.4 Global Grid-Interactive Water Heater Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Grid-Interactive Water Heater Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Grid-Interactive Water Heater Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Grid-Interactive Water Heater Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Grid-Interactive Water Heater Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Grid-Interactive Water Heater Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Grid-Interactive Water Heater Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Grid-Interactive Water Heater Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Grid-Interactive Water Heater Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

Continued….

