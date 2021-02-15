Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2019

Sports fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

Scope of the Report:

North America demand of sports fishing equipment accounted for the highest market share (36.7%) in 2016, followed by Europe. China is expected to maintain the highest growth rate for the next five years owing to the increment of resident income and the growth of downstream applications.

The global sports fishing equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 26% of total production value in 2016.

The sports fishing equipment are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 64% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the demand value of sports fishing equipment is forecasted to keep slow increasing.

The worldwide market for Sports Fishing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 15300 million US$ in 2024, from 12600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sports Fishing Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Newell

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’s Inc.

Eagle Claw

Humminbird

St. Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

O. Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Rods, Reels and Components, Line, Leaders, Lures, Files, Baits, Terminal Tackle, Electronics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Freshwater Fishing, Saltwater Fishing

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sports Fishing Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sports Fishing Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sports Fishing Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sports Fishing Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sports Fishing Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sports Fishing Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sports Fishing Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

