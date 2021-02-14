Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Antibodies Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2016 to 2024

Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Antibodies Market: Overview

Vascular endothelial growth factor is an integral part of several pathophysiological processes. This is the primary reason why it is extensively used for designing therapies to treat patients with macular degeneration and cancers. The global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antibodies is gaining momentum as it is known to be far more effective than conventional pharmaceuticals. Currently, VEGF antibodies used for treating cancer contribute more than half the total revenue of the global market. Some of the popular antibodies other than Avastin in the global market are Eylea (aflibercept, Bayer Pharma AG), Cometriq (cabozantinib, Exelixis, Inc.), Jetrea, Cyramza (ramucirumab, Eli Lilly and Company), Macugen (pegaptanib, Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), and Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech).

The research report by Transparency Market Research provides a thorough outlook of the global VEGF antibodies market. The research report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis for an in-depth understanding of the ever-changing market dynamics. The publication includes recommendations and comments by expert market leaders in order to help the readers gain holistic knowledge. The unbiased review of the market is aimed at providing guidance to the readers for making well-informed business decisions. For an accurate and an exact assessment of the information, the research report has been compiled using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Antibodies Market: Key Trends

The global VEGF antibodies market is expected to see entry of several biosimilars manufacturing companies as first generation VEGR antibodies are reach their patent expiry. This trend has also opened up several opportunities for companies that have been developing next generation products. The launch of promising therapies in the foreseeable future will offer users tremendous convenience.

The increasing investments in research and development are also expected to play an instrumental role in shaping the trajectory of the global market. For instance, increasing focus on developing personalize medicines and diagnostics will lead to generation of targeted therapies, thereby helping patients to receive optimized therapy. Efficient therapies and reduction of toxicities will ensure high uptake of these products in the near future.

Global Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Antibodies Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographic point of view, the global VEGF antibodies market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Of these, North America and Europe are projected to lead the global market in the coming years due a well-structured healthcare sector in the developed regions. Furthermore, growing diagnostic centers that have brought forth the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region have also augmented the demand for VEGF antibodies.

Analysts expect that developing regions of Africa and Asia Pacific are also expected to be lucrative markets for VEGF antibodies in the near future. Countries such as India and China are expected to dominate the Asia Pacific market as big players are looking at developing nations for expansion and collaborations.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global VEGF antibodies market are Genentech (a Roche company), Exelixis, Inc., Abcam plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer Pharma AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Ceres Oncology Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Circardian Technologies Limited), BioVision, Inc., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The research report explains the competitive landscape present in the global VEGF antibodies market in the complete detail.

