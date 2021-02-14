Sleeping Aids Market Overview, Key Players, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report 2023

The global sleeping aids market is being driven by the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and insomnia, and expanding healthcare sector. It generated a revenue of $69.5 billion in 2017 and is slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The sleeping aids market is observing the rising popularity of wearable sensors and monitoring devices. Besides recording physiological parameters of a patient’s body, these devices are equipped with sensors that help in measuring the sleep quality and monitoring sleep disorders. These devices have a user-friendly design and do not require any special know-how to operate them, which makes them a popular product among patients suffering from sleep disorders. LifeVest by ZOLL Medical Corporation, BioHarness by BIOPAC Systems Inc., and Zio XT by iRhythm Technologies Inc. are some wearable monitors and sensors.

OSA disorders and insomnia are rampant across the world. Chronic insomnia is most commonly caused by depression, anxiety, and stress. Restless leg syndrome and periodic limb movement disorder are some of the sleep disorders that further cause chronic insomnia. The American Sleep Association reported that about 50–70 million adults in the country suffer from at least one sleep disorder. Therefore, the sleeping aids market is predicted to flourish with the increasing prevalence of OSA disorders and insomnia.

GLOBAL SLEEPING AIDS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Offering

Mattresses and Pillows

Sleep Laboratory Services

Medication Prescription Drugs OTC Drugs Herbal Remedies

Sleep Apnea Devices Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Facial Interfaces Oral Appliances Adaptive Servo-Ventilators (ASVs) Others

Others

Market Segmentation by Sleep Disorder

Insomnia

Sleep Apnea

Restless Legs Syndrome

Narcolepsy

Sleep Walking

Others

