Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market | Growth Opportunity and Industry Outlook 2020-2026

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market Overview

The market for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the rising usage of PVC from the automotive industry. The rising demand from construction and increasing applications in the healthcare sector have also significantly contributed to the growth of the market studied.

– The focus on minimizing carbon emissions and enhancing fuel economy, by way of reducing the weight of a vehicle, has given PVC the impetus as a lightweight material for manufacturing automobiles, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

– The shortage in the supply of feedstock, due to closing of facilities and increase in prices of various products, is likely to hinder the PVC market growth in the coming years.

– Major automotive companies are involved in the development of viable electric vehicles. Governments are extending a helping hand to electric vehicle manufacturers, with increasing pressure of global warming. Electric vehicles significantly decrease the consumption of fossil fuels, and thus, avoid the emission of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon dioxide, and other harmful gases. They are an efficient, eco-friendly alternative to the present-day automobiles. These factors are projected to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

Market competition by Top manufacturers

Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Building and Construction Industry

– PVC is strong and lightweight, durable to weathering, rotting, chemical corrosion and abrasion, versatile, and easy to use, as it can be cut, shaped, welded, and joined in any style. Such characteristics make it an ideal option for many applications, such as pipes, windows, flooring, and roofing.

– PVC pipes have been used in building and construction for over 60 years, as they offer valuable energy saving during production, low-cost distribution, and a safe, maintenance-free lifetime of service. These pipes are widely used for pipeline systems for water, waste, and drainage, as these pipes suffer no build-up, scaling, corrosion, or pitting, and they provide smooth surfaces reducing energy requirements for pumping.

– PVC flooring has benefits, such as durability, freedom of aesthetic effects, ease in installation, easy to clean, recyclability, etc. Thus, its flooring is used over years. Another area in the building and construction industry, where PVC is used is in roofing. It is used for its low maintenance requirements, and because it lasts more than 30 years.

– The increasing infrastructure construction activities is the major driver in Asia-Pacific. This, coupled with the entry of major construction players from the European Union into lucrative market in countries, like China, has further fueled the growth of this the industry.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In the recent years, China has become a global industrial and manufacturing hub.

– The Chinese market is expected to witness a faster growth, in comparison to other countries, owing to the significant increase in the per capita income of the middle-class population and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer goods in the region.

– China has planned many infrastructural development projects, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and infrastructural project, which includes the development of airport (new Beijing airport), roads (30,000 km of highways, with bridges built or upgraded), 30,000 km of high speed rail covering (which is expected to cover more than 80 cities), and 60% of urbanization ratio with permanent residents.

– The electronics manufacturing industry is continually moving to China, as a result of low cost and increasing demand for electronics products. Growing household income in the country has led to increasing demand for electronic products.

– The Chinese manufacturing industry is expected to grow on an average of more than 7-8% every year, thereby being the dominant driving force for the countrys PVC market.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Finally, this Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

