Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

Mobile value-added services (VAS) are considered to be a crucial part of the telecommunication sector which include every service ahead of fax transmission and voice calls. Mobile value-added services (VAS) increase the value of the telecommunication sector. Mobile value-added services (VAS) have excluded SMS, data access, and MMS in recent years as these services are becoming more and more valuable. Mobile value-added services (VAS) include services like-

Enterprise VAS

Consumer behaviour VAS

Network VAS

The mobile value-added services (VAS) are provided by the mobile network operator by an in-house network.

There are some mobile value-added services (VAS) like premium-charged content and peer-to-peer content which are simply called value-added services. The mobile value-added services (VAS) use the specific protocols like a short message service centre, short message peer-to-peer protocol to connect to the operator. The report on mobile value-added services (VAS) market talks about the overview of products present in mobile value-added services market along with the classification of mobile value-added services (VAS) in the global and regional markets. The report provides the market forecast of mobile value-added services.

The global report on mobile value-added services (VAS) provides mobile value-added services upstream and downstream market analysis for the regional and global markets. Along with that, the report provides an analysis of market value during the forecast period of 2014-2025. Further, the report provides an overview of consumption, production, market share, revenue, cost, gross margin, CAGR, of the mobile value-added services (VAS) market. Along with that, the major factors that are affecting the CAGR value of the mobile value-added services (VAS) market are also covered in the market report.

Market Analysis by Players:

America Movil

Apple

Comviva Technologies

Google

AT&T

Blackberry

CanvasM Technologies

KongZhong

Near (AdNear)

Nokia

OnMobile

Samsung

Sprint

Vodafone

ZTE

Market Segmentation

The market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market segmentation that will be essential in understanding the growth opportunities in the market. The global mobile value-added services (VAS) market has been explained based on some basic market segments that include product types, major application areas, regional markets, and competitive landscape.

On the basis of product type segmentation, the report provides an idea about the following product segments-

Location-based services

Short messaging services

Multimedia based services

Mobile infotainment

Mobile advertising

Mobile Email and IM

Mobile money

Further, the mobile value-added services (VAS) market has been classified on the basis of the applications. The report provides some of the basic knowledge of subjects like-

Media and entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom and IT

Government and others

The market of the mobile value-added services (VAS) is further segmented on the grounds of the major companies that are operating in the market at the regional and global levels.

Regional Overview

The regional overview of the mobile value-added services (VAS) industry is segmented on the basis of different geographical areas that are driving the demand for the global mobile value-added services (VAS). The regional segmentation of the mobile value-added services (VAS) is done on the basis of data collected in the local and the international market of mobile value-added services (VAS). The study of mobile value-added services (VAS) market includes the major regions and countries like the USA, India, China, Japan, South Africa, South America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The report speaks about the export, import, production, and apparent consumption of mobile value-added services (VAS) regionally. The details on the ex-factory, market share, revenue, capacity, production, and manufacturing sites for each key manufacturers present in the mobile value-added services (VAS) are covered in this report for mobile value-added services (VAS). Important facts, such as market trends, dynamics, and other influential factors related to different regional markets have been presented in the market report.

Industry News

The company called Tencent Holding limited is famous for its investment holdings, mobile value-added services (VAS), providing internet, online advertising, and e-commerce transactions. The company has purchased shares from the largest shareholders of the Sumo Group. Tencent Holdings Limited has purchased 9.6% of the share of Sumo Holdings. Sumo Group is famous for the development and designing of video games.

