Global Spirometer Market 2019 – 2024

Spirometer is a device that gauges lung function by measuring the amount of air a patient is able to blow out of his lungs. A primary care physician or allergist may perform spirometry on a patient if he presents symptoms such as trouble breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822754

Scope of the Report:

Factors responsible for growth of this market include aging population, technological advancements, rising incidences in smoking and asthma cases, and chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases (COPD).

In 2016, Global Revenue of Spirometer is nearly 532 M USD; the actual production is about 750 K Units.

The classification of Spirometer includes Hand-held Spirometer, Table-top Spirometer, and Desktop (PC) Spirometer and the sales proportion of Table-top Spirometer in 2016 is about 58.4%.

Spirometer is widely used in Hospital, Clinic and Homecare. The most proportion of Spirometer formal is hospital and the proportion in 2016 is about 48.6%.

Table-top spirometer is widely used in clinics and hospitals. Desktop spirometer is mainly used to diagnose cases of chronic obstructive diseases, tuberculosis, black lung, and other respiratory diseases. Hand-held spirometer are user-friendly that makes them acceptable for use in general practice and homecare, especially by asthma patients and smokers.

North America is the largest supplier of Spirometer, with a revenue market share nearly 60% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Spirometer, enjoying revenue market share nearly 21.6% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

Market competition is not intense. BD (CareFusion), Schiller, Welch Allyn, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Spirometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.7% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Spirometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD (CareFusion)

Schiller

Welch Allyn

CHEST. MI.

MIR

Vitalograph

MGC

Futuremed

Fukuda Sangyo

NDD

SDI Diagnostics

Geratherm

Cosmed

Medikro

Anhui Electronics Scientific Institute

Contec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Hand-held Spirometer, Table-top Spirometer, Desktop (PC) Spirometer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital, Clinic, Homecare

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Spirometer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Spirometer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Spirometer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Spirometer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Spirometer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Spirometer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Spirometer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald