Global PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) Market 2019 – 2024

Solar Photovoltaic Glass is a special glass used for solar power products.

In the structure of solar panel, Solar Photovoltaic Glass is placed on the top of silicon cells. Solar Photovoltaic Glass is used to transport solar energy. For solar panels, it also plays role in the module protection. The following is the picture of solar module structure. Solar Photovoltaic Glass is an important component of the structure.

Scope of the Report:

The global Solar Photovoltaic Glass market is relatively concentrated; the sales of top eighteen manufacturers account about 83% of total global sales in 2016.

China is the largest production region of Solar Photovoltaic Glass. In 2016, the production of Solar Photovoltaic Glass is about 534.40 Sqm in China; its proportion of total global production exceeds 78%.The next is North America and Europe.

China also is the largest consumption region of Solar Photovoltaic Glass. In 2016, the consumption of Solar Photovoltaic Glass is about 466.61 Sqm in China; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 68%.

The worldwide market for PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 5100 million US$ in 2024, from 3160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Xinyi Solar

FLAT

CSG

Almaden

Anci Hi-Tech

Irico Group

AVIC Sanxin

Huamei Solar Photovoltaic Glass

Taiwan Glass

Saint-Gobain

NSG

AGC

Interfloat

Guardian

Xiuqiang

Topray Solar

Yuhua

Trakya

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: AR Coated Glass, Tempered Glass, TCO Glass, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Silicon Solar Cells, Thin Film Solar Cells

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PV Glass (Solar Glass; Solar Photovoltaic Glass) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

