Global Industrial Gas Spring Market 2019 – 2024

Industrial Gas Spring is a type of spring that, unlike a typical metal spring, uses a compressed gas, contained in a cylinder and compressed by a piston, to exert a force.

An Industrial Gas Spring in compression is similar to a coil spring but normally much flatter. Compression Industrial Gas Springs have the rod out and the load from the application forces the rod in. Typically mounted so they are rod down in the position in which they spend the most time. This allows the oil contained within Industrial Gas Spring to lubricate the rod seals. By varying the design of the piston, seals and bearings and by modifying the quantity and viscosity or the lubricating oil can provide Industrial Gas Springs with different operating characteristics.

Scope of the Report:

Europe occupied 38.95% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by United States and China, which respectively have around 19.82% and 28.25% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.80% of the global consumption volume in 2015. United States shared 27.96% of global total and China Shared 20.27%.

Industrial Gas Spring is mainly in the field such as automotive, furniture and industrial, which respectively have around 31.99%, 24.60% and 16.18%of the global total industry.

For industry structure analysis, the Industrial Gas Spring machine industry is not concentration. Stabilus is the market leader and occupied about 21.87% of the whole market.

For forecast, the global Industrial Gas Spring machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Industrial Gas Spring machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Industrial Gas Spring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 1810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Gas Spring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stabilus

Suspa

Lant

Bansbach

WDF

HAHN

Barnes

Zhongde

Dictator

Changzhou

Shanghai Zhenfei

Aritech

Vapsint

LiGu

Huayang

AVM

ACE Automation

LongXiang

Weijhe

Yili

LiPinGe

IGS

Gaysan

Attwood

Ameritool

Metrol

Camloc

Alrose

Worldwide

Gemini

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Lift Industrial Gas Spring, Lockable Industrial Gas Spring, Swivel chair Industrial Gas Spring, Gas traction springs, Damper, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automotive, Furniture, Industrial, Aerospace, Medical, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Gas Spring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Gas Spring, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Gas Spring in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Industrial Gas Spring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Industrial Gas Spring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Industrial Gas Spring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Gas Spring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

