Global Visual Content Market Growth, Trends, Demand, Size Expected to Reach 9337.7 million US$ by 2025, CAGR 15.6%

Visual content includes images, videos, illustrations, vectors, and others. Visual content marketing refers to content marketing that employs visual content rather than text content. Visual Content is mainly classified into the following types: Images Visual Content, Video Visual Content, Infograpics Visual Content, etc. Video Visual Content is the most widely used type, taking up about 41.68% of the total in 2018.

In 2018, the global Visual Content market size was 3458 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9337.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019-2025.With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Visual Content Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

One of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for high-quality still marketing images is the increasing trend for responsive web design that prompts manufacturers to provide better resolution for larger screens without enlarging the size of the image. Also, it has been observed that the growing focus of vendors in introducing new pricing schemes for photographers will further encourage the market segment growth.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Visual Content include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Visual Content Breakdown Data by Type

– Images Visual Content

– Video Visual Content

– Infographics Visual Content

– Others

Images Visual Content obtains almost 40% market share of Visual Content in 2018, while its growth rate will decline from 2019 to 2025. Video Visual Content takes over 40% market share of Visual Content in 2018, and it will go on exoanding and keep the largest share in the coming years. Infographics Visual Contenthas about 15% market share of Visual Content in 2018. Others have below 5% market share of Visual Content in 2018.

Visual Content Breakdown Data by Application

– Editorial

– Commercial Use

– Others

Editorial takes over 44% market share of Visual Content in 2018.

Commercial Use has over 40% market share in 2018, while it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Others occupy below 15% market share of visual content in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– North America

– Europe

– China

– Japan

Global Visual Content Market Report including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Global Visual Content Market status, size, outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries.

This report presents the worldwide Visual Content Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Visual Content Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Visual Content Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1-Visual Content Market Overview

Charpter 2-Global Visual Content Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3-United States Visual Content (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4-China Visual Content (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5-Europe Visual Content (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6-Japan Visual Content (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7-Southeast Asia Visual Content (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8-India Visual Content (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9-Global Visual Content Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10-Visual Content Maufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13-Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14-Global Visual Content Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Charpter 15-Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16-Appendix

