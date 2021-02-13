Global Strontium Bromide Market 2019 – 2024 | Analysis By Top Key Players Like Shanghai Xinbao Fine Chemical, S.K. Chemical, Axiom Chemicals and Others

Strontium Bromide has the formula SrBr2. At room temperature, it is a white odorless, crystalline powder with the molecular weight of 247.43 g/mol. Strontium Bromide burns bright red in a flame test. It is used in flares and also has some pharmaceutical uses.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822744

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Strontium Bromide market, Strontium Bromide has the formula SrBr2. At room temperature, it is a white odorless, crystalline powder with the molecular weight of 247.43 g/mol. Strontium Bromide burns bright red in a flame test. It is used in flares and also has some pharmaceutical uses.

Strontium Bromide is a niche industry with limited producers leading the market. Small privately-owned companies usually engage in specific area, like pharmaceutical and lab test agent. In 2016, the top 3 producers account for 31.09% of the market. The top players cover Shanghai Xinbao Fine Chemical, Chongqing Huaqi Fine Chemical, S.K. Chemical, Axiom Chemicals and Barium Chemicals etc., which are playing important roles in global Strontium Bromide market.

Strontium Bromide is used as sedatives in medicine and analytical reagents. Strontium Bromide can be sued as sedative and stomachic agent in pharmaceutical applications.

In 2016, the Strontium Bromide consumption (sales) in Pharmaceutical was 217 Kg, and it will reach 310 Kg in 2023; while the sales market share in Pharmaceutical was 69.43% in 2016 and will be 69.86% in 2023.

The worldwide market for Strontium Bromide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Strontium Bromide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shanghai Xinbao Fine Chemical

Chongqing Huaqi Fine Chemical

S.K. Chemical

Axiom Chemicals

Barium Chemicals

ProChem

Celtic

City Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Strontium Bromide Hexahydrate, Strontium Bromide Anhydrous

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Analytical Reagents, Pharmaceutical, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Strontium Bromide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Strontium Bromide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Strontium Bromide in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Strontium Bromide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Strontium Bromide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Strontium Bromide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Strontium Bromide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald