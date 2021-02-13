GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market 2020 Competitive Insights – GaN Systems, NXP Semiconductor, Qorvo Inc

Global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices investments from 2020 till 2024.

The GaN RF semiconductor devices market was valued at USD 460.93 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1597.36 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.20%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The Global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like GaN Systems, NXP Semiconductor, Qorvo Inc., Wolfspeed Inc.(A CREE Company), Broadcom Inc., Efficient Power Conversion, Fujitsu Semiconductor, NTT Advanced Technology, Texas Instruments among others.

Scope of the Report

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a material that can be used in the production of semiconductor power devices as well as RF components and light emitting diodes (LEDs). GaN has demonstrated the capability to be the displacement technology for silicon semiconductors in power conversion, RF, and analog applications. GaN RF semiconductor devices can be used in various application depending upon the requirement.

Key Market Trends:

Proliferation of Long Term Evolution Wireless Networks to Drive the Market Growth

– Rise in Long Term Evolution (LTE) wireless networks is one of the primary growth factors for the GaN RF semiconductor devices market. The constantly increasing data consumption has resulted in the growth of commercial networks and will induce network carriers to adopt next-generation LTE networks, such as 4G and 5G.

– Due to its ability to provide higher frequency data bandwidth connections, GaN RF technology will soon be the ideal choice for network service providers. GaN RF devices help in ensuring that the device can generate maximum frequency at the necessary band, and also prevent any interference from other frequency bands.

– The deployment of GaN RF power devices will allow LTE devices to offer speeds that allow consumers to upload and download content, such as music and photographs, and also play online games and watch online TV shows on maximum frequency bands, which will lead to a rise in their adoption.

