Digital Twin Market Research on Technology Advancements 2020 to 2024

Global Digital Twin Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Digital Twin including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Digital Twin investments from 2020 till 2024.

The digital twin market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 35.0% over the forecast period 2020 – 2024.

The Global Digital Twin market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like ANSYS, Inc., Cal-Tek SRL, Cityzenith Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Lanner Group Limited (Royal Haskoning DHV), Mevea Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Rescale, Inc., SAP SE among others.

Scope of the Report:

The digital twin market is the digital representation of machinery systems for a better understanding of product design and physical deployment of the systems. The digital twin is an integration of all modern intelligence technologies including Big Data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT used for predictive analysis of any system or equipment.

Key Market Trends:

– 3D printing technology has already brought revolutionary changes in the manufacturing industry through its fast model building capability and flexible printing materials. With the introduction of digital twin technology, the advantage of 3D printing has gone even more ahead in various manufacturing industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical and utility industries. Vendors in the market, are involved in partnerships and collaborations to integrate their 3D printing capability with digital twin technology, where they are targeting to lower the production and manufacturing cost through pre-testing and predictive analysis of goods.

– January 2019: Siemens AG announced to integrate its 3D additive manufacturing process simulation with digital twin software to build optimized models with minimal errors. This integration of two technologies on the same platform is anticipated to drive the growth for both 3D printing and digital twin technology in the manufacturing industry.

– Several developed and developing nations are focused on leveraging their 3D printing adoption with the implementation of digital twin technology. The US, China, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK are some of the major courtiers adapting this technology with their existing base of the 3D printing industry.

