Complex Event Processing Market Latest Advancements and Industry Outlook 2020 to 2024

Global Complex Event Processing Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Complex Event Processing including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Complex Event Processing investments from 2020 till 2024.

The complex event processing market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.74% over the forecast period 2020-2024.

The Global Complex Event Processing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Informatica Corporation, Nastel Technologies, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Software AG, Espertech, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Red Lambda Inc among others.

Scope of the Report:

The increasing complexity of industrial automation software solutions and the need for real-time analytics is demanding CEP solutions across the industries. The scope of the study for complex event processing market has considered both services as well as software solutions for different types of enterprises across the end-user verticles globally.

Key Market Trends:

– With globally increasing IT spending towards enterprise software and communication services, which is estimated to be close to 50% of the global IT spending in 2018, CEP solutions gained a lot of attention, especially from BFSI sector for real-time analysis and gathering business intelligence for better decision making.

– Credit card companies use CEP with Big Data Analytics to manage fraud better. When a pattern of fraud incidence emerges, the company can block the credit card quickly before the company can experience significant losses as it deals with the moving flow of data. The underlying system will correlate the incoming transactions, track the stream of event data, and trigger a process.

– Banks and trading companies are highly investing in blockchain technology which is giving rise to the use of CEP systems. CEP systems help in integrating the lifecycle of digital transactions among various business entities, customers, systems, and technologies. With CEP, event handlers need to be configured to listen for changes in the blockchain, or the connected endpoints and then correlate and invoke appropriate CEP rules to either derive an action or alert.

– BFSI sector contributes 40% of the TCS revenue, the rising adoption of technologies like blockchain and Big Data Analytics in the sector is giving rise to the application of CEP systems to formulate the decision making at a real-time basis.

The key insights of the Complex Event Processing Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Complex Event Processing market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Complex Event Processing market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Complex Event Processing Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Complex Event Processing Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Complex Event Processing Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Complex Event Processing industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

