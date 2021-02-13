Butadiene Market In-deep Analysis and Survey by Experts 2020-2026

Global Butadiene Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market for butadiene is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. Rapidly growing automotive production is expected to drive the market. Butadiene is majorly used in the production of styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) and polybutadiene rubber (PBR), which is used to produce tires and plastic materials. Developing downstream market in Asia-Pacific is one of the drivers boosting the market growth. However, hazardous effects caused by butadiene is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Polybutadiene dominated the market holding a share of almost 30%. However, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– The innovation of bio-butadiene is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and South Korea.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

BASF SE, Braskem SA, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Exxonmobil Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Group, Ineos Group AG, JSR Corporation, Lanxess AG, LG Chem Limited, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad, Lyondellbasell Industries NV, Reliance Industries Limited, Repsol SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), TPC GROUP

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091743935/butadiene-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=BULLETINTHENEWS&Mode=21

Market Trends

Polybutadiene (PBR) to Dominate the Market

– The automotive industry relies on PBR for non-tire applications, such as hoses, belts, gaskets, and other automotive components, because of its high resistance to cold temperatures.

– The increasing number of automobiles across the world and the increasing demand for PBR for numerous applications are expected to stimulate the growth of the global butadiene market. However, the recent downfall in automobile production and sales is likely to hinder the market growth.

– PBR consumption is dominated by Northeast Asia, particularly China. West Europe and North America are the next largest consumer regions for PBR.

– On the supply side, the PBR plants in Asia are running at full rates to meet the strong demand. Deep-sea supplies from Europe and the Middle East are also expected to head to Asia, in order to help meet the strong demand.

– Leading producers of PBR around the world include Lanxess, Korea Kumho, Michelin, Ncgromcx, Nippon Zeon, Petkim, Turkey, Petrochim, RcpsonOuimica, Taiwan Synthetic, Ube and Romania, and CIS.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global butadiene market. The downstream market in Asia-Pacific witnessed a huge spur in the past few years, owing to which, the demand for butadiene has witnessed a rapid increase due to its requirement.

– China has achieved some milestones in shale gas exploration, both in capacity and drilling techniques, making it one of the top shale gas suppliers worldwide.

– India, with the support of the United States, is working on developing the shale gas exploration in its coastal regions, with US companies joining the exploration process. India has recoverable shale gas reserves, which are estimated to have a capacity of 96 trillion cubic feet (tcf), mainly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The Krishna-Godavari basin, located in eastern India, holds the countrys largest shale gas reserves, extending over 7,800 gross square miles, with a prospective area of 4,340 square miles.

– Presently, Australia has the seventh-biggest potential shale gas resources and the sixth-biggest shale oil resources in the world. According to an estimate, the technically recoverable shale resources were at 437 tcf in six basins, and about 1,000 tcf in all the prospective basins, in 2013. Australia has large shale gas formations that are similar in size to the Marcellus and Bakken formations in the United States.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for butadiene in the coming years.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091743935/butadiene-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=BULLETINTHENEWS&Mode=21

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Butadiene Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Butadiene (2019-2025)

─Global Butadiene Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

─Global Butadiene Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Butadiene Market Analysis by Application

─Global Butadiene Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Butadiene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Butadiene Market Forecast (2019-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy Now This Report at

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091743935?mode=su?source=BULLETINTHENEWS&Mode=21

Finally, this Butadiene report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Butadiene product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald