Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Outlook 2019 Financial overview of the Players such as Covestro AG, DowDuPont Inc., Mitsui Chemical Inc., SABIC Innovative Plastics, Bayer Material Science

The market intelligence report on the Bisphenol A (BPA) market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

The global Bisphenol market was valued over USD 16 billion in 2016 and is expected to cross USD 30 billion by 2026. Bisphenol A (BPA) was first discovered in the 1890s, and in the 1950s its capabilities of producing plastics were recognized. BPA is a colorless solvent product primarily used for the synthesis of strong and resilient plastics and polycarbonates, and also for making epoxy resins. Polycarbonates are thermoplastics widely used building and construction applications. Polycarbonates are also used in the automobiles, which account for weight reduction, energy absorption, seat belts, airbags, and various other applications, whereas, Epoxy resins are spread on the inner surface of canned food containers to prevent the metal from breaking and corrosion.

The Leading Companies in the Bisphenol A (BPA) market included in the report are as given below (evaluated on the basis of Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Product offerings, etc.):

Covestro AG

DowDuPont Inc.

Mitsui Chemical Inc.

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Bayer Material Science

Vinmar International

Dow Chemical

LG Chemical

Kumho

P&B Chemicals

Formosa Plastics

Others

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

Scope of the Report:

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Bisphenol A (BPA) market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Market segment based on application:

Epoxy resins

Polycarbonates Resins

Flame retardants

Polyacrylat

Polyetherimide

Polysulfone resins

Unsaturated polyester resins

Others

The study includes a total of 15 chapters, distributed as:

Chapter 1 describes the scope of Bisphenol A (BPA) products, market overview, opportunities, drivers, and risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the leading Bisphenol A (BPA) manufacturers, with their price, sales, revenue, and global market share in the Bisphenol A (BPA) sector in 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 3 analyzes the Bisphenol A (BPA) competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers based on different regional markets.

Chapter 4 gives a breakdown of the data collected pertaining to the Bisphenol A (BPA) at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue, and growth by regions, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 10 and 11 segment the sales by type and application, and focus on the sales market share, and growth rate by type and application from 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 12 gives an accurate forecast for the Bisphenol A (BPA) market, based on regions, type, and applications, with sales and revenue, from 2016 and 2017.

Chapters 13, 14 and 15 describe the Bisphenol A (BPA) sales channel, distributors, customers, and research findings, along with an exhaustive conclusion, appendix, and data source.

Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Report 2019 forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions: The regional analysis extends to:

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

