Acrylic Yarn Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2026

The Acrylic Yarn Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Acrylic Yarn Market: Aditya Birla Yarn, Shandong Shengrui Group, Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group, Hanil Synthetic Fiber, Indorama, Hengfeng Group, Sutlej Textiles and Industries, Chenab Textile Mills, Zhangjiagang Huaying International, Sharman Woollen Mills, Taekwang, Shenghe Textile, Weifang Jinyi Shaxian, Grteks Group, PT ACTEM, R.N.Spinning Mills Limited and other.

In January 2019, Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group Co., Ltd. fully acquired Jiangyin Riwo Spinning Co., Ltd. Jiangsu Zhongxin Group is the only domestic cross-industry group company integrating acrylic fiber manufacturing, wool yarn, high-end worsted fabrics, suit customization, automobile parts production, real estate development and other industries. Under the guidance and support of the new shareholders, Jiangyin Riwo Spinning Co., Ltd. has strengthened its commitment in management and technological transformation, and is committed to comprehensively improving quality and striving for first-class service. The company wholeheartedly provides customers with high-quality full-wool yarns and customized services. Sincerely welcome friends at home and abroad to visit us and discuss cooperation!

Hanil Era Textiles Limited was incorporated on 14th October 1991. It is promoted jointly by New Era fabrics Limited.(a closely held Indian Company) and Hanil Synthetic Fibre Industries Company Limited (Hanil) of Seol, South Korea. The immediate object is to set up a 100% Export Oriented Unit with an installed capacity of 79,980 spindles and 504 rotors and dying plant for the manufacture of acrylic/cooton and acrylic/cotton blended yarn and cotton yarn . The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 29th October 1991 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharastra at Bombay andsubsequently the Letter of Intent from the Government of India

2004 -The Company recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share

2005 -Hanil Era Textiles signs agreement with Gail for supply of Gas -Hanil Era Textiles enters home furnishing segment -Hanil Era Textiles secures export order worth Rs 300 mn -Hanil Era Textiles bags Rs 250 million export order for yarn.

Acrylic Yarn Market Segmentation by Type

100% Acrylic Yarn

Blended Acrylic Yarn

Acrylic Yarn Market Segmentation by Application

Garment Industry

Home Textiles Industry

Other

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Acrylic Yarn market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Acrylic Yarn Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

