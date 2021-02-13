Acrylic Fiber Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities Report 2020-2026

Global Acrylic Fiber Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market for acrylic fiber is expected to register a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period. The demand in blending applications and weak supply of substitutes, like wool and cotton, are the major factors driving the growth of the market studied. On the flipside, availability of cheaper substitutes, like polyester, is expected to hinder the market growth.

– By form, the filament segment accounted for the largest market share, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Untapped potential in South Asia is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global acrylic fiber market, due to high demand from the ASEAN countries and India.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd, Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS, Dralon, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co. Ltd, Montefibre SpA, SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd, CNPC, DOLAN GmbH, Exlan Japan Co. Ltd, Formosa Plastics Group, Grupo Kaltex SA de CV, Indian Acrylics Limited, Kaneka Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD

Increasing Demand of Apparel in Blending Applications

– Acrylic fibers, when blended with other materials, help enhance the physical and chemical characteristics of the end product. For example, cotton-blended yarns and fabrics provide superior comfort, elasticity, warmth, enhanced luster, high uniformity, and have a soft feel to them.

– Furthermore, the stretch from the acrylic makes the yarn soft and easier to work with. Cotton and acrylics are generally blended in the proportions of 75/25, 60/40, or 50/50.

– Wool is another material that is blended with acrylics from time to time, as the resultant end product is always lightweight, possesses good resilience and elasticity.

– Demand for blended fabrics is increasing steadily, owing to its economical nature, when compared to pure materials, along with the added factor of value addition provided by the various blending materials.

– China, Turkey, and India are few of the countries that have acquired significant shares in the blended yarn segment. Turkey, which has one of the largest textile markets in the world, produces around 1 million metric ton of cotton yarn annually.

– Such attributes are expected to drive the market for acrylic fibers in the blending application, throughout the forecast period.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share.

– China is the largest producer of acrylic fibers across the world, accounting for a share of more than 30% of the global acrylic fiber production. Owing to the rising demand from domestic and international markets, primarily from ASEAN countries, Europe, the United States, and Japan, the textile industry in China is expanding at a healthy rate. This is one of the key factors boosting the demand for acrylic fibers in the region.

– The Indian textile industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The Government of India has announced to invest INR 690 crore (USD 106.58 million) for setting up 21 readymade garment manufacturing units, for the development and modernization of the Indian textile sector.

– The macro-economic condition of ASEAN countries is likely to project strong growth in the coming years. The recent uptick in commodity prices has turned a favorable atmosphere for the regional exports.

– The textile and apparel industry is one of the major markets for acrylic fibers. The increasing investments in the Indonesian and Indian textile and apparel sectors are likely to boost the demand for acrylic fiber, in the manufacture of various apparels and household furnishing.

– This, coupled with plans of the textile industries in these countries to make agreements with the European Union, is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for acrylic fiber.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Acrylic Fiber Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Acrylic Fiber (2019-2025)

─Global Acrylic Fiber Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

─Global Acrylic Fiber Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Acrylic Fiber Market Analysis by Application

─Global Acrylic Fiber Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Acrylic Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Acrylic Fiber Market Forecast (2019-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Acrylic Fiber report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Acrylic Fiber product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

