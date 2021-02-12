Polymer Antioxidant Market Comprehensive Insights and Global Demand 2019 to 2025

The report provides a comprehensive Polymer Antioxidant Market analysis and forecast along with the recent trends influencing the Market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market.

The prominent players are

BASF, SI Group, Songwon, Adeka, Everspring Chemical, Solvay, Rianlon, Clariant, Lanxess, DuPont, Jiyi Chemical, Sunny Wealth Chemicals, Oxiris, Plastics Color Corporation, Milliken, OMNOVA, Sumitomo Chemicals, Double Bond Chemical

Polymer Antioxidant Breakdown Data by Type

Primary Antioxidants (Free-Radical Scavengers)

Secondary Antioxidants (Peroxide Scavengers)

Polymer Antioxidant Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Scope of the Report

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is expected to be the fastest-growing polymer resin, in terms of value, from 2019 and 2024.

The ABS resin segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment between 2019 and 2024, in terms of value. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand and manufacturing of ABS in APAC, especially in China.

China accounts for more than one-third of the global capacity of ABS and more than half of the global consumption. This is majorly due to the growing demand for electrical & electronic devices and consumer appliances in China. The durable and robust nature of ABS drives its demand in various industries, such as home appliances, electrical & electronics, and automobiles.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The plastic antioxidants market in APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for plastics from the building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and automotive industries is expected to fuel the growth of the plastic antioxidants market in the region. The rising population and increasing disposable income in countries such as China and India are fueling the growth of the building & construction, packaging, and automotive industries in APAC, thus, driving the global plastic antioxidants market growth

Access of Polymer Antioxidant Market Report

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets Focusing on cost effective production with stability and robustness Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors More focused strategies are found in the report.

The report aims to deliver unique insights regarding the Polymer Antioxidant market to investors, participants, and other industry novices and for this researcher have used charts, figures, tables, and diagrams. Additionally, mechanical advancements, key improvements, market patterns, driving and controlling players, and future methodologies are also offered in this report.

