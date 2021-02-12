Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Industry 2020-2025 Global Market Analysis by Growth, Size, Demand, Share, Development Strategy and Competitive Analysis Report

Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market 2020-2025 Industry Research Report is study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa). Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

About Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa):

PFOA has widespread applications. In 1976, PFOA was reported as water and oil repellent “in fabrics and leather and in the production of floor waxes and waxed papers” however, it is believed that paper is no longer treated with perfluorinated compounds, but with fluorotelomers with less than 0.1% PFOA. The compound is also used in “insulators for electric wires, planar etching of fused silica”, fire fighting foam, and outdoor clothing.

In 2018 the New York State Department of Health adopted drinking water standards of 10 ppt for PFOA and 10 ppt for PFOS, effective in 2020 after a public comment period. Food, drinking water, outdoor air, indoor air, dust, and food packagings are all implicated as sources of PFOA to people. However, it is unclear which exposure routes dominate because of data gaps. When water is a source, blood levels are approximately 100 times higher than drinking water levels.

Competitive Analysis: Global Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) market is highly fragmented and key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

No. of Pages: 108 and Some of Key Competitors included in the Study are:

NanTong DongGang Chemical

Qingyun Fine Chemical

Arkema

Huaxiashenzhou

Daikin Industies

Fluorine Fine Chemical

Dupont

Asahi

Imperial Chemical Industries

Market Segmentation, by Product Types:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Type 5

Market Segmentation, by Applications:

Dispersant Application

Emulsifier Application

Surfactant Application

Other Applications

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Global Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market Research Report 2020

1 Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market Overview

2 Global Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2020)

4 Global Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2020)

5 Global Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market.

Chapter 1: Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa).

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa).

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) by Regions (2014-2020).

Chapter 6: Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2020).

Chapter 7: Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa).

Chapter 9: Perfluorooctanoic Acid (Pfoa) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020-2025).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020-2025).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Continued…

