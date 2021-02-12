Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market Research and Clinical Analysis 2019

Report Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers market provides a complete Overview of the pipeline activities covering all clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stage products. The report provides comprehensive insights of the ongoing therapeutic research and development. It provides pipeline product profiles which include product description, developmental activities, licensors collaborators and chemical information

Over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers can help relieve pain or lower a fever. Over-the-counter means you can buy these medicines without a prescription.

The most common types of OTC pain medicines are acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Pain medicines are also called analgesics. Each kind of pain medicine has benefits and risks. Some types of pain respond better to one kind of medicine than to another kind. What takes away your pain might not work for someone else.

Taking pain medicines before exercising is OK. But do not overdo the exercise just because you have taken the medicine.

Read labels to learn how much medicine you can give your child at one time and during the whole day. This is known as the dosage. Talk to your pharmacist or your child’s health care provider if you are not sure about the correct amount. Do not give children medicine that is meant for adults

The prominent players are

Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical, Merck, Cardinal Health, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Breakdown Data by Type

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Local Anaesthetics

Acetaminophen

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Scope of the Report

Many consumers are making a shift to generic drugs to reduce total spending on non-prescription or OTC pain medication. Various governing bodies, such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have implemented stringent regulations and labeling rules to ensure the safety and effectiveness of OTC pain medications. Leading players in the OTC pain medication market are collaborating with generic drug-makers to capitalize on the trend of consumer inclination towards generic versions of branded OTC pain medications.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Over-The-Counter (OTC) Pain Relievers Market these regions, from 2019 to 2026(forecast)

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Some of the insights mentioned in the study are

Growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic pain-related disorders among the elderly population is bolstering sales of OTC pain medications. Over 20% of the adult population of the world is already suffering from pain-related disorders and new cased of pain-related problems are reported by over 10% of the global population, which is increasing significantly every years. This is providing an impetus to growth of the OTC pain medication market. Increasing awareness about the side effects of pain killers, such as stomach ulcers and gastrointestinal problems, may hamper the OTC pain medication market growth. Developed countries will dominate the OTC pain medications market with more than half the revenue share of the market. However, developing countries in Southeast Asia will witness fastest growth in the OTC pain medication market with rapidly developing pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector in the region.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald