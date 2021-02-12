Global Plasma Welding Machines Market 2019 – 2024 | Analysis By Top Key Players Like Fronius International, Colfax, EWM, Kjellberg, SAF and Others

Plasma Welding Machines market, Plasma welding is very similar to TIG welding as the arc is formed between a pointed tungsten electrode and the workpiece. However, by positioning the electrode within the body of the torch, the plasma arc can be separated from the shielding gas envelope. Plasma is then forced through a fine-bore copper nozzle which constricts the arc.

Plasma Welding Machines are the device used for Plasma welding. The major components of the machines are power source, torch, ETC.

Scope of the Report:

The Plasma Welding Machines consumption volume was 41 Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 153 Units in 2016 and 366 Units in 2020, and the volume will decreased to 280 Units in 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47.06%) in 2016, followed by the North America.

At present, the manufactures of Plasma Welding Machines are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. The global leading players in this market are Fronius International, Colfax, EWM, Kjellberg, SAF, etc.

The plasma welding machines are mainly used by machinery & equipment, aerospace & defense and automotive. The dominated application of plasma welding machines is machinery & equipment in 2016. The major types of plasma welding machines are micro plasma welding machines and ordinary plasma welding machines.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of welding quality, investors are optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The consumption volume will keep increasing till 2022.

The worldwide market for Plasma Welding Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 64 million US$ in 2024, from 51 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Plasma Welding Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fronius International

Colfax

EWM

Kjellberg

SAF

Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau GmbH

Duomu

Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited

Electro Plasma

Tonks

Zhengda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Micro Plasma Welding Machines, Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Machinery & Equipment, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Other

