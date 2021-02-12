Global Palmitic Acid Market 2019 – 2024 | Growth Analysis By Key Players Like Wilmar International, KLK Oleo, IOI Oleochemical, VVF and Others

Palmitic acid is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in both animals and plants. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees, such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and coconut oil.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822739

Scope of the Report:

Palmitic acid, a kind of fatty acid, derived from palm oil. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees. Applications of palmitic acid include soap & detergent, cosmetics, grease & lubricant, etc. Among those applications, soap & detergent accounts for the largest market share, which was about 49.99% in 2016.

The palmitic acid industry production is mainly concentrated in Asian region, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, China and so on. The largest producing region is Southeast Asia, which produced 135373 MT in 2016. The follower is China, holding 18.50% production share. Global production of palmitic acid increased from 166874 MT in 2012 to 202653 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer with about 33.51% share in 2016. The second consumer is China, consuming 57456 MT in the same year.

The palmitic acid industry has close relationship with the palm oil industry. Due to its low profit, some companies engaged in the palm oil industry have given up the business. In China, there are just a few suppliers.

The worldwide market for Palmitic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Palmitic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wilmar International

KLK Oleo

IOI Oleochemical

PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical

PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals

Shuangma Chemical

VVF

Pacific Oleo

Twin Rivers Technologies

PT. Musim Mas

Cail & Pars

PMC Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Distilled Type, Fractionated Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Soap & Detergent, Cosmetics, Grease & Lubricant, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Palmitic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Palmitic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Palmitic Acid in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Palmitic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Palmitic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Palmitic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Palmitic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald