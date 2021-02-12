Global Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market 2019 – 2024 | Growth Analysis By Top Key Players Like Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Vanetta and Others

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

In 2017, the global Niacin market is led by China, capturing about 46.69% of global Niacin production. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.66% global production share.

Lonza is the world leader, holding 46.38% production market share in 2017. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 ton production line in 1995) due to environmental stress.

China was the largest consumption market for Niacin, with volume exceeding 23186 MT in 2017. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth.

In application, Niacin downstream is wide and recently Niacin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics and Food and Beverage.

Globally, the Niacin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 77.65% of total downstream consumption of Niacin in global. In type, Niacin can be divided into feed grade and Pharmaceutical Grade. Feed grade is the largest type, holding about 93.29% share.

The worldwide market for Niacin (Vitamin B3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Niacin (Vitamin B3) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

